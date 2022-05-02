Vermillion County students to work as poll officials through state program

NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - A state program is helping 16 and 17-year-olds participate in Indiana's election as poll workers.
They are doing so through the Hoosier Hall Pass Program.
It allows students to work as official poll workers.
They even get paid.
The students also get to learn about how government works and the election process.
In Vermillion County organizers say it is nice to have younger people involved.
"These counties are looking for more young people to get involved, and this is an excellent experience for them to be there work with them see all of it and actually be paid as a regular poll worker," said Vermillion County Commissioner Tim Yocum.
Yocum said Vermillion County is one of the few counties to participate in a program like this in Indiana.