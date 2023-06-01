Vermillion County Sheriff's Office secures grant for life-saving Tac-Med kits to enhance emergency response

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office was awarded money to buy new emergency medical kits.

It was all a part of a grant from the Vermillion County Community Foundation.

Tac-Med response kits can help treat trauma-related injuries, like stabbing or gunshot wounds.

The kit will help officers give emergency care on the field.

A deputy says after one of their officers was shot in April, having this kit available means a lot to them.

He says in those critical situations, immediate care is what matters.

"We can provide on-site care to the best of our abilities, and granted, it's still limited, but to the best of our abilities to increase their survivability rate until ems can arrive on the scene," Deputy John Hawkins said.

Officers will also have a smaller version of the kit that they will carry with them and an infant delivery kit for their cars.