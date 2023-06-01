 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Vermillion County Sheriff's Office secures grant for life-saving Tac-Med kits to enhance emergency response

  • 0
police lights generic mgn (3)

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office was awarded money to buy new emergency medical kits.

It was all a part of a grant from the Vermillion County Community Foundation.

Tac-Med response kits can help treat trauma-related injuries, like stabbing or gunshot wounds.

The kit will help officers give emergency care on the field.

A deputy says after one of their officers was shot in April, having this kit available means a lot to them.

He says in those critical situations, immediate care is what matters.

"We can provide on-site care to the best of our abilities, and granted, it's still limited, but to the best of our abilities to increase their survivability rate until ems can arrive on the scene," Deputy John Hawkins said.

Officers will also have a smaller version of the kit that they will carry with them and an infant delivery kit for their cars.

