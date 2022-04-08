Vermillion County sets clean-up dates

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Vermillion County is preparing for a two-day clean-up event.
This year’s clean-up days will be May 6 and May 7. On the 6th the event will be running from 9:00 A.M until 6:00P.M. On the 7th the event will run from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00P.M.
On those days you can bring anything you would like to get rid of to the county highway garages in Clinton and Cayuga.
That’s at 3543 E 1100 S, Clinton, IN 47842 and 821 W Ferry St, Cayuga, IN 47928.
Vermillion County residents will be able to dispose of most items for free, but there will be a small charge for some larger items like mattresses.
The county is also looking for volunteers.
“If there are any volunteers out there, we would love to have volunteers. I know not many people enjoy digging through the trash, but we will take the volunteers if they would like to help,” says Vermillion County Commissioner, R.J. Dunavan.