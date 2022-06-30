Vermillion county seeks input from residents

VERMILLION COUNTY, IN (WTHI) - Vermillion County's Economic Development Commission will hold another in-person forum on Thursday, June 30.
Officials are hoping to get a better understanding of the public's perception of the community.
The forum will be held at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds in Cayuga.
That's from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
The commission is also conducting an online survey.
To take the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/lv3dvjb
The commission hopes the information that's collected will help create a brand to attract new residents and tourists to the community.
Anyone who lives in vermillion county is invited to participate in tonight's forum and take part in the survey.