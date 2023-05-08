 Skip to main content
Vermillion County residents can recycle tires at this upcoming event

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Solid Waste Board is hosting a tire recycling day!

This is for Vermillion County residents only. It will be held on May 13th from 8 A.M. to noon. It's at the Vermillion Rise Mega Park.

At the park you can take tires to the Preferred Tire Recycling. It's located at 575 South 10th Street, Hillsdale, Indiana.

  • First 8 passenger tires are free.

  • $1 each for additional tires

  • $10 for semi truck tires

  • $20 for tractor tires

  • $50 for extra large tractor tires