Vermillion County remembers Covid-19 victims

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Health Department and city of Clinton have teamed up -- all to remember those who have lost the battle with Covid-19.
73 Vermillion County residents have lost their lives -- due to Covid-19.
The health department wanted to do something to honor those who had died.
They made a memorial where families can write the names of their loved ones on yellow hearts and share pictures and special messages.
Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy said he hopes this will bring some healing to the hurt.
"I think it's a good way to show that we care and that there are people hurting from losing loved ones. This is just in their memory," =Mayor Gilfoy said.
If your loved one was one of the 73 Vermillion County residents who died from Covid, and you would like to have their name or photo added to one of the hearts, you can call Mayor Gilfoy's office at (765) 832-7477.