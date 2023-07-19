Vermillion County pair arrested, accused of child molestation and incest

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A pair of people in Vermillion County are behind bars, accused of sex crimes involving a child.
Police arrested Jeremy Lock, 38, and Angela Lock, 34. Both are from Cayuga.
Indiana State Police started an investigation in April after they said they received information from the North Vermillion Community School Corporation.
According to court documents, a student made "a concerning search" on a school device. School officials then contacted the police.
That information alleged sexual misconduct with a minor. Police said their investigation led them to Jeremy and Angela Lock. The pair were accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The alleged crime happened in Vermillion County.
Police arrested the pair. They face the following charges:
Jeremy Lock
- Child Molestation Fondling or Touching with Child Under 14 (5 counts), Felony 1
- Incest, Felony 4
- Obstruction of Justice, Felony 6
- Possession of Child Pornography, Felony 6
Angela Lock
- Child Molestation Fondling or Touching with Child Under 14, Felony 1
- Incest, Felony 4
- Possession of Child Pornography, Felony 6