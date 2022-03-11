Vermillion County mushroom hunt

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year, Vermillion County residents will be able to hunt mushrooms competitively!
The first-ever Mushroom Hunt at the Vermillion Rise is being sponsored by the Parke/Vermillion Humane Shelter.
It's being hosted at The Vermillion Rise Mega Park.
From April 9 until May 1, 20 people will be selected to hunt for mushrooms on over 200 acres of land every Saturday and Sunday.
"This is just one initiative for The Rise Facility this year to get more involvement with the community of Vermillion County," The Vermillion Rise Facility President, Joe Ellis, said.
To register for the mushroom hunt, you can click here.