 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vermillion County man enters guilty plea to child sex crimes - gets 200 years in prison

  • Updated
  • 0
Locks
By Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man has received a lengthy prison sentence after he was convicted of child sex crimes.

Back in May, the Vermillion County Prosecutor's Office charged Jeremy Lock, 38, with Child molestation (5 counts), incest, obstruction of justice and possession of child pornography.

On Monday, he entered a guilty plea for all of the charges.

The judge sentenced Lock to a total of 200 years in prison.

Indiana State Police started an investigation in April after they said they received information from the North Vermillion Community School Corporation.

According to court documents, a student made "a concerning search" on a school device. School officials then contacted the police.

That information alleged sexual misconduct with a minor. Police said their investigation led them to Jeremy and Angela Lock.

Recommended for you