Vermillion County man charged with child sex crimes

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man will face charges for sex crimes involving a child.
Indiana State Police arrested Lee Pearman, 38, from Cayuga.
An investigation into Pearman started in late June after police said they received a report from the Vermillion County Department of Child Services.
That report alleged Pearman was involved in sexual misconduct with a girl under 16 years old. Officials said the crime took place in Vermillion County.
On August 4, prosecutors issued an arrest warrant and then took him into custody on August 10. Here was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, a class 5 felony.