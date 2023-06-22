Vermillion County man charged with animal torture after police make shocking discovery

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man faces charges after police have accused him of animal torture.
Before you continue, some of the details in this story may be difficult for some to read.
On June 18, police were called to a home in Cayuga after receiving animal cruelty and torture reports. That home belonged to Norman Craft, 67. The report to police said Craft had killed one dog with plans to kill two more.
When officers arrived, they found a dead dog hanging by its leash from a garage door rail.
Police questioned Craft, but they said he started to get angry and refused to follow commands. When officers tried to take him into custody, he allegedly tried to fight back, grabbing something to try and hit the police.
He was ultimately tased and taken into custody.
Animal control took the remaining animals at the scene and transported them to the Parke/Vermillion Humane Shelter.
Craft was booked into the Vermillion County Jail and charged with animal cruelty, animal torture, resisting law enforcement and battery on law enforcement.