Vermillion County man arrested in Farmersburg, wanted on several high-level" charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man will face charges after police busted him for several charges while staying in a Farmersburg home.
On Sunday, police arrested Jeffery Lowe. Lowe is from Universal, Indiana.
According to police in Farmersburg, they received information from the Clinton City Police Department about Lowe. He was wanted for several active "high-level" felony charges.
Police arrested Lowe on Sunday afternoon at a home he was in on Emil Street in Farmersburg.
He was taken into custody peacefully.