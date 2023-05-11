 Skip to main content
Vermillion County man arrested, accused of "pleasuring himself" on his porch across the street from Handy Mart gas station

Jeffry Abernathy

Jeffry Abernathy (provided photo)

 By Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man is facing charges after police said he was "pleasuring himself" on his front porch across the street from a gas station.

It happened around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

A customer at the Perrysville Handy Mart called the police and said a man was across the street, on the porch pleasuring himself.

When police got to the scene, they reported seeing 63-year-old Jeffry Abernathy on the porch, naked from the waist down.

Officers arrested Abernathy. He's facing charges of Public Nudity and Public Indecency.

