Vermillion County man arrested, accused of "pleasuring himself" on his porch across the street from Handy Mart gas station

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County man is facing charges after police said he was "pleasuring himself" on his front porch across the street from a gas station.
It happened around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
A customer at the Perrysville Handy Mart called the police and said a man was across the street, on the porch pleasuring himself.
When police got to the scene, they reported seeing 63-year-old Jeffry Abernathy on the porch, naked from the waist down.
Officers arrested Abernathy. He's facing charges of Public Nudity and Public Indecency.