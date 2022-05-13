"Vermillion County is feeling a tragic loss" Vermillion County commissioners urge action to make State Road 63 and State Road 234 intersection safer

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Following the death of 16-year-old North Vermillion High School student Cameron Cheuvront who was killed in a crash, Vermillion County leaders have sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

They are asking for steps to be taken to make the intersection of State Road 63 and State Road 234, where the crash happened, safer.

After Cheuvront's death, Vermillion County commissioners are calling for action and changes at the intersection.

Vermillion County Commissioner RJ Dunavan has sent a letter to the Indiana Department of Transportation and various state officials.

He is asking for changes to the intersection where North Vermillion High School student Cameron Cheuvront was killed.

He said after around 10 deaths since the year 2000, when INDOT began keeping track, something needs to change..

"INDOT, I feel, has failed in the last 30 years to provide any meaningful improvements to the intersection," Dunavan said.

INDOT said in a statement, "In regards to this week's fatal accident at the intersection of S.R. 63 and S.R. 234, INDOT would like to extend its condolences to the young driver's family. Any loss of life is a tragedy.

Prior to this accident, INDOT had already been in talks with the Vermillion County Commissioners on possible safety improvements at this intersection. INDOT plans to install dual ground-mounted, flashing 'intersection ahead warning' signs and dual LED stop signs at this intersection. In addition, street lights at the intersection will be installed to improve night visibility. INDOT has also proposed to add a Reduced Conflict Intersection at this location as part of a paving project on S.R. 234. That type of intersection will mitigate the median crossover conflicts by eliminating certain traffic movements."

But, Dunavan does not believe that will be enough and that a better solution would be a traditional stop light.

He says there is no excuse for what happened.

"That 16-year-old just got his license and had his whole life ahead of him. I mean, our North Vermillion Community, our community here in Vermillion County is feeling a tragic loss," Dunavan said.

Dunavan said the intersection has a bad reputation.

"We should feel safe, our students should feel safe at that intersection. And tragically, they don't, I don't. I don't use that intersection because I'm afraid of what might happen," Dunavan said.

Dunavan said Vermillion County may not be one of the state's larger counties, but is facing one of the state's largest problems.

"It's just horrible. It's just, how many lives are going to have to be taken before the State of Indiana steps in?" Dunavan said.

The Vermillion County commissioners say they want to bring these changes as soon as possible.

A petition to bring changes to make the intersection safer has started.

To view it, click here.