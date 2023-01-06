Vermillion County Highway Departments looking for summer help from teens, young adults

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Highway Department is hiring for part-time work ahead of summer.
It's through its annual summer help program.
They encourage students ages 16 and older to apply to help with certain highway projects throughout the summer.
Officials say they prefer students to have a valid drivers license so they can drive some of the equipment.
County commissioner R.J. Dunavan says it can help kids get a jumpstart into the world of work.
"I really think it's a good opportunity to get some of these kids that may not want to go to college, that may want to go into the workforce. I won't say it's easy work, but it is rewarding, and they do get a chance to give back to their community," Dunavan said.
For details on where to apply, you can contact Dunavan at rj.dunavan@vermillioncounty.in.gov.