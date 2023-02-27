Vermillion County deputy shot during chase remains in hospital

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about the shooting of a Vermillion County deputy.

It's a story we first brought you on Friday evening.

We can tell you now that deputy Joey Wilson's surgery over the weekend went well.

Police told us earlier that he's still at Union Hospital.

We also know that the suspect, Justin Henry, remains at an Indianapolis hospital.

He made it out of surgery and is still receiving critical care.

The shooting happened in Vermillion County, south of Dana.

Police started chasing Henry in Danville, Illinois. He was wanted on an attempted murder warrant.

From here, the Indiana State Police will continue its investigation.

That includes working at the scene and "conducting interviews.

Those findings will be turned over to the Vermillion County prosecutor for any potential charges.

Officers On Leave

A handful of officers are on administrative leave in this shooting case.

This is customary in officer-involved shootings.

The Vermillion County deputies are Joey Wilson, Keith Warner and Chad Hennis.

Law enforcement on leave from the surrounding area include --