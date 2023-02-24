Vermillion County deputy in stable condition after Friday night shooting; suspect in custody

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is following breaking news out of Vermillion County, Indiana where a sheriff's deputy was shot.
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Mike Holtkamp confirmed the deputy who was shot was taken to a local hospital. The unidentified deputy is in stable condition and is talking with authorities and family members.
The shooting happened south of Dana near State Road 71 and County Road 700 South after a police chase. Sheriff Holtkamp said earlier in the evening, his office took a call from authorities in Illinois about a pursuit entering the county involving a wanted suspect.
The suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at police, striking the deputy in the leg and foot. The suspect then ran and hid. Officers found the suspect in a barn, they think he might have been trying to steal a vehicle.
Holtkamp said the suspect then shot at police. Several officers fired back, hitting the suspect who was taken to the hospital. The suspect's condition is unknown.
Police have not yet identified the people involved. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.