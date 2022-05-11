Vermillion County 16-year-old killed in Wednesday morning crash

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Wednesday morning crash that took the life of a Vermillion County teenager.
Police tell News 10 the crash happened at State Road 63 and 234 in Vermillion County.
The crash involved a tour bus and the 16-year-old driver of a BMW Z4.
Police say the teen was trying to turn onto 63, but it appeared a semi was blocking their sight. The teen pulled onto 63 from 234 and crashed into the tour bus.
According to police, the 16-year-old was ejected from the car and later died at the hospital.
Police have not released the teenager's name.
The driver of the tour bus was not hurt in the crash.