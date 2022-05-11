Vermillion County 16-year-old killed in Wednesday morning crash

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday /11:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday /11:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 5.8 feet
Saturday, May 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 5.6 feet
Saturday, May 21.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vermillion County 16-year-old killed in Wednesday morning crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

File Photo

 By Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Wednesday morning crash that took the life of a Vermillion County teenager.

Police tell News 10 the crash happened at State Road 63 and 234 in Vermillion County.

The crash involved a tour bus and the 16-year-old driver of a BMW Z4.

Police say the teen was trying to turn onto 63, but it appeared a semi was blocking their sight. The teen pulled onto 63 from 234 and crashed into the tour bus.

According to police, the 16-year-old was ejected from the car and later died at the hospital.

Police have not released the teenager's name.

The driver of the tour bus was not hurt in the crash.

Recommended for you