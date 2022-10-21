Vermillion Co. receives grant for park improvements

VERMILLION Co., Ind. (WTHI)- Two Vermillion County Parks will receive some new improvements.
The county parks department will be installing a new playground at Dana Park.
An exercise trail and stations will also be placed at Perrysville Park.
This is all made possible through a $20,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.
The Vermillion County Parks Board hopes these improvements will encourage more people to get outside and move.
"It really improves the quality of life," Becky Holbert said of parks. "Especially for rural counties. We're trying to instill in families and all citizens really to enjoy the parks."
The new playground at Dana will be installed next week.
The Perrysville equipment should be installed soon.