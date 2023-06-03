 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Vermillion Co. Community Foundation awards $22,450 to organizations

Vermillion County Community Foundation grants

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Community Foundation awarded $22,450 to local organizations in May!

  • The Clinton girls softball league got $3,000 to fix water drainage on ball fields. 

  • Clinton little league got another $3,000 to assist with building new dug-outs and other projects.

  • The Vermillion County Sheriff's Department received $3,600 for new emergency medical kits.

  • North Vermillion Middle School girls softball got $1,000 for new equipment.

  • South Vermillion Middle School got $1,500 for materials and supplies for educational activities.

  • Vermillion Trails Alliance - $7,600 for the Trailhead Park Naturescape Project.

  • Boy Scout Troop 463 - $1,000 to build a deck (by Eagle Scout Ezra Curry) on the back porch of the food pantry located at the First Presbyterian Church – Clinton.

  • Friends of Ernie Pyle - $500 for the Vietnam Traveling War Museum Wall Display.

  • Clinton 4 th of July Celebration - $500 for fireworks of the 4 th of July celebration.

  • North Vermillion High School - $250 to provide character development and personal growth books for students at the high school.

  • Seeger Film Club - $250 to assist in providing the FREE Summer Movie Program, with two showings each Wednesday, at the Historic Devon Theatre in Attica. Over 650 children &amp; youth will attend these shows from Fountain, Warren, Tippecanoe, and Vermillion County.

  • Optimist Club - $250 for team and hole sponsorship for the Max Chambers Golf Outing.