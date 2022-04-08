 Skip to main content
Vendor Fair for you to come take part in in Terre Haute

Meadows Mall Vendor Fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There will be a Vendor Fair at the Meadows Shopping Center on Saturday, April 9.

Over 60 Vendors will be spread out in Meadows Mall.

The Vendor fair will be inside.

It will go from Ace Hardware to MCL.

There will also be 15 Farmers Market Vendors that will be inside, too.

The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance to take photos with you.

Organizers tell us it's important to support all of these vendors.

The event will go from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. inside Meadows Shopping Center.

