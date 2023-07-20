Veale Creek Baptist Church celebrates 200 years

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A church in southern Indiana is celebrating a big milestone.
Veale Creek Baptist Church in Washington just turned 200 years old.
Veale Creek Baptist Church in Washington was founded on July 15, 1823.
Many generations have spent their entire lives in this church.
"My parents came here and my grandmothers. When my mom had my little brother, she would stay home lots of times so my neighbor would bring me to church," said member Barbara Huebner
Huebner has been a part of the church for over seventy years and calls this church home.
Other members of the church also agree...
"Over the years, I've stepped away but it's always been home church. The warmth you feel when you walk in the door is pretty cool," said member Kevin Huebner
"This is my home church, but I don't come back because of that. I come back here because of the love that I receive when I walk through those doors. you're part of a family, not just a congregation," said member Jenny Ruston.
The church's 200th anniversary has captured the attention of many, including Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
Because of declining attendance and other factors, many wondered if the church would still be around to see this milestone.
"We have had periods of time where we were in question if we would be able to maintain the church but God continues to bless us in so many ways," said Ruston.
Many in the church are both grateful and excited to reach the milestone and are planning a big celebration.
"We're gonna have a big feed downstairs! There will be plenty of food to eat and just enjoy being together and again, it brings around that family atmosphere that we're proud of," said Pastor Jim Williams.
Not only will there be special guest speakers at the celebration, but a special singing group will be making a return...
"Growing up, we had a singing group, The Nehemiah's, and we're coming back for this event to perform about twelve songs," said Kevin Huebner.
The event will take place on Sunday, July 23 starting at 12pm.