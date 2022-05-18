VCSC working to get kids caught up this summer

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- New data shows how pandemic e-learning is affecting student achievement.
A recent study from the Northwest Evaluation Association, an education organization which develops assessment solutions, found that student achievement was down at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Math was the hardest hit subject with many students dropping nine to eleven percentile points. Reading also saw a sharp decline with many students dropping three to seven percentile points.
Meanwhile, e-learning affected students in all grade levels, but elementary students felt the most impact. Students who were historically marginalized or were in high-poverty schools were most affected by the change in schooling.
Area teachers are seeing some of these effects.
Cassandra Barht is a second grade teacher at Sugar Creek Consolidated in West Terre Haute. Within her five years of teaching, she has never witnessed the challenges Covid-19 brought to her classroom.
"We as the teachers had this panic," she said. "How are we going to make this the best learning experience possible for them?"
Like many other educators, Barht relied heavily on parents and technology. When the school went back to in-person learning, she noticed some students were behind. But, she said Vigo County educators are dedicated to help these students.
"If they have missed opportunities," Barht said. "We are offering so much as a corporation for them to be able to have as many learning experiences as possible to kinda catch them up."
One of those offerings is summer school. The VCSC is offering multiple summer programs for students of all ages. Programs will focus on different subjects, including reading, writing, and math.
If students cannot attend summer school, Barht and other school officials encourage students to use their Chromebooks. The school offers multiple, free programs online for students to keep learning over the summer.
District Spokesperson Katelynn Lieberman said the programs show the district's dedication to learning year round.
"Really it is an opportunity for families to engage in those every day life opportunities," she said. "And having learning embedded within."
Barht said being in the know is the simplest way for parents to become more involved in their child's education.
"They can kinda build on that relationship of we take care of you outside of school," Barht said. "But, I'm also a really big part of your educational experience."
To learn about summer programs and learning through VCSC, click here.