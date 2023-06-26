 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow...

All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from
Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are
expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions
of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.

If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve
beginning on Thursday.

VCSC to spend millions in HVAC, plumbing upgrades

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is investing millions of dollars in its HVAC systems and plumbing.

Schmidt Associates reviewed the HVAC, plumbing and electrical system with the school board on Monday.

The upgrades will happen at all three high schools. The school corporation has about $24 million between federal grants and general obligation bonds to put toward the project.

The corporation will need to hire a construction manager in the coming months, while Schmidt Associates begins to design a plan.

The hope is to have a plan in place by November.

