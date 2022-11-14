VCSC Superintendent, Haworth, announces retirement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following breaking news. Vigo County Schools superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth will be retiring from his position effective next year.
The superintendent made the announcement Monday night at the regular school board meeting. He said he will retire from public education effective January 2, 2023.
Monday night, the school board announced it would be looking for potential candidates in the near future. In the meantime, board members voted to install Dr. Tom Balitewicz as interim superintendent. He is the current director of student services.
Haworth has been superintendent of Vigo County Schools since 2018.
