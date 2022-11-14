 Skip to main content
VCSC Superintendent, Haworth, announces retirement

  • Updated
  • 0
Dr. Rob Haworth set to retire

Rob Haworth 

 Moore, Rondrell

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following breaking news. Vigo County Schools superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth will be retiring from his position effective next year.

The superintendent made the announcement Monday night at the regular school board meeting. He said he will retire from public education effective January 2, 2023.

Monday night, the school board announced it would be looking for potential candidates in the near future. In the meantime, board members voted to install Dr. Tom Balitewicz as interim superintendent. He is the current director of student services.

Haworth has been superintendent of Vigo County Schools since 2018.

We'll have more on this developing story.

