VCSC students will soon undergo active shooter response training

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An update on a new safety measure was presented to the board at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting.
VCSC staff recently underwent ALICE training. It is active shooter response training.
Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz, announced that students will also be receiving ALICE training. He says the tactics have proven their effectiveness.
Especially, in the recent incident at Sarah Scott Middle School. You may recall, it was just last month.
"I believe that day actually we had ALICE training at Sarah Scott, and hopefully some of those concepts transferred right away to those staff members," Dr. Tom Balitewicz said.
Secondary students will start this training on Nov. 28. Elementary students will receive it after Christmas break.
There will be school counselors on site.