VCSC staff to undergo active shooter training called "ALICE"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students across the Wabash Valley are back in school and security is a topic at the front of everyone's mind. That's especially following the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
That's why the Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees is taking action now to prepare its staff.
They'll be undergoing active shooter training called "ALICE." The training stands for alert, locate, inform, counter and evacuate.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen led the charge at Monday's board of trustees meeting.
"I think we owe it to them to give them other options, beyond 'Just go in the room, lock the door and wait for the police,'" Chief Keen said.
Chief Keen tells News 10 that the training would be provided to all Vigo County teachers, and staff.
"We want people, to think about, what am I going to do in this situation, what are my options? What in my classroom can I use as a counter to protect myself, and protect the students?"
The program is four hours of intense training. The training will vary depending on the grade the staff teaches. There's both an online and hands-on portion that will be taught by Chief Keen, THPD Sergeant Ryan Adamson, and other certified officials.
VCSC Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth, along with the board approved a two-hour delay for students in September. It's so staff can begin the training as soon as possible.
"I think we need to bring it here, I think we need to bring it here quickly. So, our students and staff feel comfortable," Haworth said.
Chief Keen feels the corporation is prepared with each school having an armed officer, but says this extra layer of protection is necessary.
"I'm also a parent, I have one child left still in school, and I want him to have every opportunity, just like I want everyone else's student and child to have every opportunity."
The other two hours of training will happen either before or after school next month. The dates are still being discussed.
The board will meet again on September 12th.