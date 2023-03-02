VCSC says a student took a gun to a local elementary school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news involving a gun taken to a local school.
The Vigo County School Corporation says a student took a gun to the campus of an elementary school.
Here is what we know.
Last night, authorities found a student had a handgun off campus.
Through an investigation with police, they learned the student had taken the gun to Davis Park Elementary School.
A spokesperson did not elaborate on when the gun was on school property.
School administrators are working with the Terre Haute Police Department.
We asked if students and staff were ever in danger. We also asked if the school is adding more security.
We are waiting on a response.