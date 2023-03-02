VCSC says a student took a gun to a local elementary school

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue well into
next week. Precipitation tonight through Friday night is expected to
range from around 1.50 to over 2.50 inches across most of central
Indiana. If higher rainfall amounts are seen with this system, the
development of some moderate flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 10...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 10.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST FRIDAY THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Central and southern portions of Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 AM EST Friday through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts will be occasionally strong
throughout the period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

VCSC says a student took a gun to a local elementary school

davis park
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news involving a gun taken to a local school.

The Vigo County School Corporation says a student took a gun to the campus of an elementary school.

Here is what we know.

Last night, authorities found a student had a handgun off campus.

Through an investigation with police, they learned the student had taken the gun to Davis Park Elementary School.

A spokesperson did not elaborate on when the gun was on school property.

School administrators are working with the Terre Haute Police Department.

We asked if students and staff were ever in danger. We also asked if the school is adding more security.

We are waiting on a response.

