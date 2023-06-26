VCSC reviews HVAC, plumbing upgrades

The Vigo County School Corporation is investing millions of dollars in its HVAC systems and plumbing.
Schmidt Associates reviewed the HVAC, plumbing and electrical system with the school board on Monday.
The upgrades will happen at all three high schools. The school corporation has about $24 million between federal grants and general obligation bonds to put toward the project.
The corporation will need to hire a construction manager in the coming months, while Schmidt Associates begins to design a plan.
The hope is to have a plan in place by November.