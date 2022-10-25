VCSC presents policy updates among other items at Monday's meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some updated policies are coming soon to the Vigo County School Corporation.
The Board of Trustees met on Monday. Members had a final reading on four different policies. They made multiple changes to one in particular -- the student/staff relations policy.
After speaking with the Indiana Teachers Association, Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth announced changes surrounding a "hugging" rule.
The previous rule prohibited any physical touch between staff and students. The guideline is now grade level specific. Dr. Haworth says kids at the elementary level love to hug.
Another change involved locker room and bathroom privacy. Staff members are now allowed to intervene in those areas, if they are enforcing school rules.
Lastly, changes were made to home visits from staff.
Previously they were not allowed, but now a staff member will be allowed to make home visits. Now, that's only if they have outside of school relationships with the parent or guardian.
Dr. Haworth said the school corporation wants to be reasonable. He says they are always working to update their policies.
"So that our policy book is always being examined, is always being looked at because that's really what governs our school corporation," Superintendent Haworth said.
The three other policies were accepted as is. Those are the schools and governmental agencies, information security, and bus drivers cell phone use.
Also on Monday's agenda was a presentation about a new pathway to teaching program.
The program is through Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
It targets paraprofessionals or "teaching assistants" in the district who want to pursue a teaching degree. The program would be paid for with money from the federal government, and the program would help the local community. In return, the participants would have to commit to three years of teaching in the district.
No action was taken on this item on Monday. A call out meeting to gauge interest is the next step.
Finally, $6,000 was awarded to the Vigo County School Corporation. It is made up of revenue from the Blues at the Crossroads Festival. The money will go toward buying instruments for students.
The board will meet again on Nov. 14.