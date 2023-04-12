VCSC pool reopens after heater repairs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation Aquatic Center is back in business after the pool's heating system failed.
It's been rebuilt, and it's working now.
Wednesday, kids made a big splash in the repaired pool. Adults are also welcome to swim in the facility when the kids are gone.
People at the facility say while it's a school building, it's open to many people for many uses.
"We do have a lot of adult lap swimmers that come from Illinois," Mike Williams, the center's director, said. "We have a swim club, a local swim club that rents the facility. We have a local triathlon club that rents the facility for training as well."
If you're looking to participate in what's going on at the center, they're looking for lifeguards ages 18 and older.