VCSC partnership aims to boost health and wellness for kids

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A partnership is working to boost nutrition and wellness in the community.
The Vigo County School Corporation and Union Hospital received a health issues and challenges grant.
On Wednesday, money from that grant was put into action.
As a part of the initiative, Union and the school corporation created "Wellness Wednesdays."
Health and physical education navigators visit every Wednesday at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.
Navigators visit kids and teach them about three key areas of health.
"So, our program area serves three different areas of health: we have nutrition, physical activity, and mental health. As of right now, we are solely focusing on the nutrition and physical activity," Annie Noble told us.
By the end of the year, the program plans to add a third navigator to talk about mental health.