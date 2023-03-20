VCSC makes movement on facility updates, and the latest on the superintendent search

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Movement was taken on facility improvements at the Vigo County high schools.
On Monday, the board of trustees selected Schmidt Associates to evaluate HVAC and plumbing needs at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, and West Vigo Middle and High School.
From there, they will make recommendations to the board on a plan to address the issues found in the schools.
This step in the process will cost the corporation $50,000.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz says the company will start reviewing the high schools immediately. He says they have a lot of work to do, in a short time frame.
"There's $23 million. We want to use that. $18 million of that is ESSR money that needs to be encumbered and spent by December of '24. So, there's a lot of work to do in a short amount of time -- about 18 months. We want to make that happen," VCSC Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz said.
Equipment orders will go out this summer, and construction will start this winter.
Meanwhile, the superintendent search has hit a new stride.
We told you earlier this month, the board had received 12 applications from potential candidates. After discussing pros and cons, the board has selected six candidates to move forward.
Board of Trustees President Amy Lore says the community survey was also a success. She says over 1,100 responses were collected.
"We appreciate every single person who took the time to do that. It was a lot of great information we will use to guide our interview questions, and how we are looking at these candidates," Board of Trustees President Amy Lore said.
The pool includes some out-of-state candidates.
The first round of interviews will take place on April 3 and 4.