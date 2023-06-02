VCSC kicks off summer learning programs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer learning loss can make it hard for students when heading back to school in the fall.
To combat this problem, all while still having some summer fun, the Vigo County School Corp is kicking off its summer learning programs.
Elementary, middle, and high school students are split up in three different programs.
They learn all about math, writing, career opportunities, and the performing arts, depending on which program they're in.
One representative says they're still learning the same things they would in a classroom, but making it a fun activity can mean all the difference for students.
"When they come to us, they're seeing it presented in a new way, and so they always look forward to this program. We have students that start with us in grade two, and we see them all the way through until they graduate high school," program principal Katelynn Liebermann said.
Liebermann says they always try to make next year bigger and better than the last.