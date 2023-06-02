 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

VCSC kicks off summer learning programs

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer learning loss can make it hard for students when heading back to school in the fall.

To combat this problem, all while still having some summer fun, the Vigo County School Corp is kicking off its summer learning programs.

Elementary, middle, and high school students are split up in three different programs.

They learn all about math, writing, career opportunities, and the performing arts, depending on which program they're in.

One representative says they're still learning the same things they would in a classroom, but making it a fun activity can mean all the difference for students.

"When they come to us, they're seeing it presented in a new way, and so they always look forward to this program. We have students that start with us in grade two, and we see them all the way through until they graduate high school," program principal Katelynn Liebermann said.

Liebermann says they always try to make next year bigger and better than the last.

Recommended for you