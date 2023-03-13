VCSC keeps student safety front and center amid safety concerns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation says keeping students, staff and faculty safe is still a top priority.

This comes after several safety concerns across the school corporation.

News10 spoke with interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz.

He says there are several things in place to prevent anything serious from happening.

Each school has at least one officer in the building.

And all staff - from teachers to bus drivers have participated in active shooter training.

But, Balitewicz says they'll continue to keep watch of any potential dangers.

"I think we just need to remain extremely vigilant. Vigilant. listening to what students and parents are telling us. Really trying to get that message out that we want things reported," Balitewicz said.

Students can report concerns anonymously through the Stop It app. It's installed on all district Chromebooks.