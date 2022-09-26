VCSC is one step closer to adopting its 2023 year budget

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's budgeting season for school corporations across the Wabash Valley. Right here in Vigo County, the Board of Trustees is one step closer to finalizing this year's numbers.
On Monday, the Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees conducted a public hearing on the nearly $168 million 2023 advertised budget. It was the second of the three-step adoption process.
The advertised budget is mainly made up of the education and operation funds. The two make up $144 million.
Superintendent Rob Haworth says that when the process is complete the numbers should be very close to the current budget. He says it's due to the cost-saving measures they've been implementing, as well as right-sizing the district.
Following the hearing, the regularly scheduled board meeting took place. There were several things of note on the agenda.
It began with a service project presentation led by students from all three VCSC high schools. Student leaders highlighted all of the service activities their respective school has done so far, and what they have planned for the future.
A new health and dental insurance recommendation was also presented to the board. The corporation would make the move from Anthem to United Health -- officials say it's due to cost concerns.
Finally, there were a number of policy updates up for approval.
These include bus drivers and cell phone use, student-staff relations, schools and governmental agencies, and information security.
A final reading on these policies will take place on Oct. 24th.
The next board meeting is Oct. 10th.