VCSC Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz pulls his nomination for the position

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a major development in the search for a new Vigo County School Superintendent.
On Tuesday, Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz announced he is pulling his nomination for the position.
In an email to a former member of the Equity, Leadership and Diversity Team, Vigo County School Corp. Interim Superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz wrote,
"I have decided to withdraw my name for consideration for the superintendent's vacancy. This was not an easy decision, but it was the right one. I will work for the remainder of the school year in this capacity and return to my previous job on July 1. My goal is to work hard in preparation for the next superintendent. I appreciate all the support along the way. Let's finish the school year strong."
This news comes after a heated school board meeting Monday night, where over two dozen people criticized the school board for removing ten members from the Equity, Leadership and Diversity Team.
The removed members had asked to see a full redacted report on the West Vigo racial harassment investigation for their work.
"We can't know what we need to correct, if we don't know the 'what,'
former team member Peggy Joyner said.
"So, I'm not begging to be reinstated on this committee, but you need me."
After hearing the concerns, Dr. Balitewicz addressed the public on why he made his decision to disband the team. He said it was to protect student privacy.
However, he wishes both parties would have reacted differently.
"I think that was my biggest error, I should've gone back to the committee and tried some diplomacy. I wish they would have come to me about the demand for the full report," Dr. Balitewicz said.
He concluded by saying,
"I have to think of my leadership, my ability to lead. Believe me; I'm questioning that right now."
Dr. Balitewicz started as interim superintendent on Jan. 3 of this year, and will serve until the end of the 2023 school year.
In the meantime, the search for a full-time superintendent continues.