VCSC high school graduation ceremonies are a success

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All three Vigo County High Schools had their graduation ceremonies on Sunday!
Hundreds of impressive new graduates lined up to receive this honor!
West Vigo students walked across the stage first. Their ceremony was a 1 p.m. in the Green Dome.
Terre Haute North students were awarded their diplomas next. Their ceremony was at 3 p.m. at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.
Then, just a few hours later, South Vigo students took the stage for the last ceremony of the day.
It took place at the Hulman Center as well.
Congratulations to all of these shining stars! What an achievement!