VCSC getting closer to naming a new superintendent, the very latest on the search

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is getting closer to a new superintendent.
We told you last week that interim superintendent Dr. Tom Balitewicz pulled his nomination for the role.
The pool is now down to three final candidates. The second round of interviews finished on Tuesday.
At this point, the school board will continue with each of the candidates.
They will move into site visits and reference checks. Half of the board will visit each candidate's current school corporation. The other half will work on the reference checks and collecting more information.
The board also plans to take each candidate to dinner to connect outside the work setting.
The goal is to make the formal announcement on the next superintendent in mid-May. We will keep you updated with the very latest!