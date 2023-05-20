VCSC: 'Finish line is in sight' in process for hiring new superintendent

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is getting closer to hiring its next superintendent.
School Board of Trustees President Amy Lore provided an update to faculty and staff Friday.
Lore said the board unanimously agreed on a final candidate after conducting site visits and reference checks.
The school board made a contract offer and received a counteroffer. It is now waiting on the candidate to answer the board's response.
Here are the next steps in the process:
Once the board has a final contract, it will become publicly available on the school corporation's website.
The contract will be up for ten days, then the board will hold a special public hearing to discuss the contents of the contract.
A week after that hearing, a special business meeting will be held to officially vote on the candidate.
Lore said the school board is excited, hopeful and anxious to get to work.
Her full email to VCSC faculty and staff is below:
Team Vigo:
I want to communicate directly with you, our VCSC employees, about where we are in the process of hiring our new Superintendent. The finish line is in sight!
Thank you for your patience as we have worked to make the process transparent and then focused on diligence in vetting each serious candidate when our actions had to become confidential.
Through multiple public hearings we discussed our search firm choice and the application and interview process. We held two rounds of interviews, narrowing the pool of 12 candidates to 2 finalists. We then conducted site visits and reference checks, and the board was unanimous in our final selection.
I cannot adequately share with you how optimistic and frankly joyful I feel about our choice. It has been almost physically painful not to shout it from the rooftops, but that will come soon.
Now we are in the tricky process of negotiating a contract that we can then share publicly. I know it is frustrating to wonder what is happening, so I wanted to tell you as much as I can now.
Here is what we have done:
1. Starting with the previous superintendent’s contract at the time of his retirement, we compared our package to those of similarly sized districts. Before Dr. Haworth left, he provided the incoming board with sample contracts to review, compare, and contrast. This has been on our minds and in our conversations from the beginning.
2. With a seven-member board, each with equal standing and authority, it has taken time to achieve consensus on how to structure a new Superintendent’s contract for a highly competitive market and for the responsible management of our resources.
3. We have taken the option to negotiate through legal counsel. This is a best practice for boards and superintendents, making any disagreements professional not personal, and setting us up for a positive working relationship.
4. We made an offer. We received a counteroffer. We are waiting for an answer to our response.
Here are the next steps:
1. When we have a final contract, we will post it publicly on our website.
2. Immediately following that, the board will host a press conference.
3. The contract will be available for ten calendar days, then we will hold a special public hearing. (If the tenth day is a weekend or holiday, then the hearing will happen on the next business day.) That hearing will deal exclusively with the contents of the contract.
4. Seven days after that, we will have a special business meeting to vote on the candidate and it will be official.
We will not be sharing the candidate’s personal information until we have agreed with that person to do so. Anything else would be a violation of trust and could jeopardize the candidate’s personal interests and our prospects.
Thank you for your continued patience and your communication with us throughout this process. Every note, meeting, call, text, and comment has helped, and we believe our choice reflects not only what our community has asked us to do but what you have asked us to do.
The board is unanimous in our support of the new Superintendent. We are excited. We are hopeful. We are anxious to get to work.
Stay with us for a few more weeks.
Sincerely,
Amy Lore