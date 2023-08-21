VCSC establishes excessive heat guidelines

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has laid out its plan to handle the extreme temperatures now that students have returned to the classroom.
Tom Balitewicz, the corporation's director of student services, said coaches and the administration are staying in communication as they work to keep kids safe.
Several years ago, school officials created a guideline with Union Hospital.
The guideline keeps students inside as much as possible if the heat index reaches more than 110.
"It's a cumulative effect over the course of many days being in this heat that we're concerned about," Balitewicz said. "Keep students inside as much as possible during practices that will help that cumulative effect."
Balitewicz said school officials have been staying on top of the conditions with help from local weather officials.
You can find the school corporation's updated excess heat plans on their Facebook page. The plans will be in place through at least Thursday.
