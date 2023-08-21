 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

VCSC establishes excessive heat guidelines

  Updated
  • 0
classroom
Macky Albor/Adobe Stock

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has laid out its plan to handle the extreme temperatures now that students have returned to the classroom.

Tom Balitewicz, the corporation's director of student services, said coaches and the administration are staying in communication as they work to keep kids safe.

Several years ago, school officials created a guideline with Union Hospital.

The guideline keeps students inside as much as possible if the heat index reaches more than 110.

"It's a cumulative effect over the course of many days being in this heat that we're concerned about," Balitewicz said. "Keep students inside as much as possible during practices that will help that cumulative effect."

Balitewicz said school officials have been staying on top of the conditions with help from local weather officials.

You can find the school corporation's updated excess heat plans on their Facebook page. The plans will be in place through at least Thursday.

A complete list of the school corporation's guidelines has been posted on its Facebook page.

