VCSC Board of Trustees selects Indiana School Board Assoc. to lead superintendent search

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Vigo County, the search for a new superintendent continues.
On Monday, a major step was taken in the process.
The Board of Trustees selected the Indiana School Board Association to help lead the search after a 6 to 1 vote.
This decision comes after meeting with five different search firms in January. These include three national firms, Indiana State University's search team, and the ISBA.
The board quickly ruled out the national firms, leaving both the university search team and the ISBA.
ISBA Director of Board Services Steve Horton presented to the board on Monday. The board was very impressed by the services they had to offer.
For instance, ISBA provides a software service called "Revelus." Here, the board has access to all candidates that apply. Additionally, ISBA vets both internal and external candidates the same way. The university's search team does not.
Of course, cost was a factor in the decision as well.
ISBA will cost the corporation around $3,500 in fees. Now, for reference -- the national firms cost upwards of $20,000.
President Amy Lore wants the community to know the board has done its homework.
"We are trying to show the community that we are very serious about this search. That's why we went through the process of having all of these extra meetings. Every possible type of search firm -- we looked at," VCSC Board of Trustees President Amy Lore said.
Now, the board will meet with the association to establish a timeline. Then, both stakeholder and community input sessions will follow.
The next board meeting is Monday Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.