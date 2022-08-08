VCSC Board of Trustees meets one last time before start of school year - here's what was discussed

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time for students to go back to school, and plans and preparations are in full swing.
The Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees had its final meeting of the summer on Monday.
It got started on a high note!
Davis Park Elementary Custodian Mr. Richard Goodall took the crowd on quite the journey before getting down to business. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing."
Everyone was on their feet!
Aside from Goodall's show-stopping performance, mental health services were the big talker.
The corporation is embarking on its 5th year with Project Aware. It's a grant through the federal government that gives the corporation money to provide school-based counseling.
"With this funding, we've decided to have those therapists and counselors come into our school to conduct the therapy or counseling with students," Director of Student Services Dr. Tom Balitewicz said.
Balitewicz tells News 10 this is the fourth year of bringing these services to the students.
"They don't have to transport their child after the school day to take them to the session. We have multiple providers for that."
One of those providers is the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute. On Monday, Dr. Balitewicz presented an update to the Hamilton Center's agreement with VCSC. It was to make the referral permission process electronic.
"It's just an easier and more verifiable way of getting parental permission."
The mentoring services are requested by a school counselor, teacher, or parent. They are offered in some Vigo County elementary, middle and high schools.
Dr. Haworth says with the increasing rate of youth struggling with mental health, these services are vital to the well-being of students.
"It's that relationship, it is that mentor, that counselor that's able to meet one-on-one with the student. That's where the difference is going to be found," VCSC Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth said.
On Thursday, 13,522 Vigo County students will head back to school.