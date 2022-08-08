 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are
possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving front will progress through central Indiana
this evening and into the overnight. As the front nears south
central Indiana, storm motion is likely to decrease leading
to an increase chance of prolonged rainfall, and potentially
flash flooding in this region. An additional 1 to 2 inches of
rainfall is expected tonight with a few isolated locations
possibly receiving greater than 3 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

VCSC Board of Trustees meets one last time before start of school year - here's what was discussed

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time for students to go back to school, and plans and preparations are in full swing.

The Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees had its final meeting of the summer on Monday.

It got started on a high note!

Davis Park Elementary Custodian Mr. Richard Goodall took the crowd on quite the journey before getting down to business. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing."

Everyone was on their feet!

Aside from Goodall's show-stopping performance, mental health services were the big talker.

The corporation is embarking on its 5th year with Project Aware. It's a grant through the federal government that gives the corporation money to provide school-based counseling.

"With this funding, we've decided to have those therapists and counselors come into our school to conduct the therapy or counseling with students," Director of Student Services Dr. Tom Balitewicz said.

Balitewicz tells News 10 this is the fourth year of bringing these services to the students.

"They don't have to transport their child after the school day to take them to the session. We have multiple providers for that."

One of those providers is the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute. On Monday, Dr. Balitewicz presented an update to the Hamilton Center's agreement with VCSC. It was to make the referral permission process electronic.

"It's just an easier and more verifiable way of getting parental permission."

The mentoring services are requested by a school counselor, teacher, or parent. They are offered in some Vigo County elementary, middle and high schools.

Dr. Haworth says with the increasing rate of youth struggling with mental health, these services are vital to the well-being of students.

"It's that relationship, it is that mentor, that counselor that's able to meet one-on-one with the student. That's where the difference is going to be found," VCSC Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth said.

On Thursday, 13,522 Vigo County students will head back to school.

