VCSC Board of Trustees holds public comment session on superintendent's proposed contract

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is one step closer to securing its new superintendent.
News 10 told you last week, the board selected Dr. Chris Himsel for the position.
The process to formalize the board's selection is well underway. On Monday, the community had the opportunity to comment on Dr. Himsel's proposed contract.
Although there was a crowd at the meeting, there was only one comment on the proposed contract.
Dr. Himsel will be making a base salary of $195,000. Plus, around $50,000 in added benefits. That includes incentives, insurance, an annual car allowance, and more.
School board members say Vigo County School Corporation is the 11th largest corporation in Indiana. Dr. Himsel's proposed salary is the 16th largest. That's according to the Indiana School Board Association.
School Board President Amy Lore says the compensation is competitive for a highly competitive position.
"The price tag can give some people pause, and what we come back to is comparing ourselves to similar school corporations and what the job entails -- the number of buildings, the number of people. We're the second largest employer in this county," Lore said.
The board will vote on both the candidate and the contract next Monday, June 12.
For now, you can still reach out to the school board if you have a comment on the contract. You can view the contract in its entirety here.