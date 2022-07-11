VCSC Board of Trustees approves lower textbook rates - here's the breakdown

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Vigo County School Corporation families will soon be paying less for textbooks.
On Monday, the Vigo County school Corporation board of trustees considered text book fees for the upcoming school year.
The corporation decided to go with a new math textbook provider -- after 17 years of using "Everyday Math."
Some VCSC teachers found a new company with similar content at a cheaper rate. The new rates will decrease for elementary grades.
Take a look at these numbers for reference:
The prices drop for kindergarten through 5th grade, anywhere from $1 dollar to $15.
"So when they go in to purchase those books in relationship to text book adoption at the elementary level they will see a decrease," Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth said.
The rates for both the middle schools and high schools will stay about the same, if not slightly higher. It is significant to note that Indiana is one of just eight states in the country that still allows schools to charge for textbook rentals.
Other items on the agenda from Monday's meeting include movement on the $5.8 million proposed general obligation bond.
The money will be used to address HVAC issues within the three high schools.
Dr. Haworth says work is set to begin this school year.
Plus, the corporation tabled a proposed agreement with Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College. It's for the college's use of the West Vigo High School football field for St. Mary's new sprint football league.
Haworth tells News 10 they're still clarifying some insurance and concessions issues.
The board will meet again later this month on July 25th.