VCSC board meeting recap - $5.8 million general obligation bond approved

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are several updates from Monday night's Vigo County School Board meeting.
Before the regular public meeting, there was a hearing with Baker Tilly accountants.
Baker Tilly is the accounting firm working with the school corporation.
A $5.8 million general obligation bond was up for approval. It was unanimously approved.
The money has a repayment schedule of approximately three years.
According to Baker Tilly, the bond will not effect the corporation’s debt service fund property tax rate.
The funds will cover multiple facility improvement projects -- including paving, roofing, plumbing, and technology upgrades.
However, Superintendent Rob Haworth says the most pressing fix is regulating heating and cooling in the three high schools.
"If you ask the students in those schools they will say the consistency of room temperatures. You can be cold in one room, and burning up in another room," Haworth said.
He says the units are in need of a major upgrade.
Other items on the agenda included a 10-cent raise in school lunch costs. School leaders say the increase is due to inflation.
They are still in the bidding process for the new security cameras for Vigo County high schools.
The board will meet again on June 11th.