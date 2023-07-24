 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Vigo,
northwestern Clay, southern Parke and southwestern Putnam Counties
through 130 AM EDT...

At 1252 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Rockville, or 14 miles northeast of Terre Haute,
moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Brazil around 105 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

VCSC board approves latchkey program fee increase

The Vigo County School board approved a fee increase for students in the YMCA latchkey program.

The increase, which will be used for employee wages, was proposed by the Family Y due to inflation.

The proposal for a.m. latchkey increases fees from $17 to $21.25, while the proposed increase for p.m. latchkey increase fees from $34 to $42.50.

The latchkey contract extension was approved at the end of June. The latchkey program provides before- and after-school care for vigo county school students.

The school corporation's director of student services, Tom Balitewicz, said it has been two years since the program's last rate increase.

