VCSC board approves latchkey program fee increase

The Vigo County School board approved a fee increase for students in the YMCA latchkey program.
The increase, which will be used for employee wages, was proposed by the Family Y due to inflation.
The proposal for a.m. latchkey increases fees from $17 to $21.25, while the proposed increase for p.m. latchkey increase fees from $34 to $42.50.
The latchkey contract extension was approved at the end of June. The latchkey program provides before- and after-school care for vigo county school students.
The school corporation's director of student services, Tom Balitewicz, said it has been two years since the program's last rate increase.