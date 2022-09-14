VCSC announces the return of "Circle of Honor"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local educational honor is back.
The Vigo County School Corporation announced the return of its Circle of Honor ceremony.
Superintendent Rob Haworth says it's an award given to those who have shown unwavering dedication and commitment to education in Vigo County.
The nomination process is now open.
If you know someone deserving of this honor, you can submit their name on the Vigo County School Corporation's website.
The award is not limited to living recipients, and the nominee doesn't have to be a VCSC graduate.
You have until October 16 to make your nomination.