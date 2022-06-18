VCRC hosts first annual "Furby Race"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the first annual "Furby Race" at the Vigo County Radio Control Raceway or VCRC in Terre Haute.
It is an off-roading event that brought drivers from all across the country, and it's all for a good cause.
The race is dedicated to a local driver who passed away from COVID-19 in December 2021.
His name is Michael Ferrebee also known as "Furby."
Furby made a lasting impact on the VCRC family, and the hobby itself.
Organizers say this event is the community's way of honoring his legacy, while helping raise money for his wife and 6-year-old son.
"His dad passed at such an early age. It's hard on anyone, when anyone loses a parent at an early age. We just felt it was something we had to do for him," VCRC owner T.J. McAfoos said.
If you missed out on the event, you can still donate to the cause through PayPal. Their username is VCRCraceway@gmail.com.