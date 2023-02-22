 Skip to main content
VCPL announces its book for the Wabash Valley Community Read

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is gearing up for a huge event.

The Wabash Valley Community Read is set to begin next Wednesday.

This year, the library selected the novel "The Authenticity Project."

The book centers around themes of truth, friendship, and the power of connection.

The library has 3,000 copies for people to pick up.

No matter how you read it, the library wants you to participate in the project.

The books will become available on March 1.

You can attend several events at the library to enhance your reading experience. You can see the list here.

